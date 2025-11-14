Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Transformers & Rectifiers India updated regarding the ongoing matter with the World Bank as follows:

1. Removal from Debarred List: The World Bank has removed the name of the Company from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website.

2. Extension for Submission of Response: The World Bank has granted an extension for submitting the Company's explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for submission is 12 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Shankara Building Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

R O Jewels standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

India's economy likely to sustain sound growth dynamic through 2025 and 2026, says OPEC

Premier Explosives signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story