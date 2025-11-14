Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Transformers & Rectifiers India updated regarding the ongoing matter with the World Bank as follows:

1. Removal from Debarred List: The World Bank has removed the name of the Company from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website.

2. Extension for Submission of Response: The World Bank has granted an extension for submitting the Company's explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for submission is 12 January 2026.

