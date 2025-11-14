Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 646.16 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 10.09% to Rs 49.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 646.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 517.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.646.16517.9716.7618.4190.6880.0466.6558.7449.1044.60

