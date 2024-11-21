Datamatics appoints Ankush Akar as SVP & CFO

Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) announced that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Ankush Akar as senior vice president (SVP) & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

With over 19 years of experience, Ankush is a seasoned finance leader with expertise in strategic finance, business planning, controllership, pricing, taxation, treasury, and process transformation. Renowned for driving profitable growth, cost optimization, and large-scale transformations, Akar has consistently delivered impactful results.

Before joining Datamatics, Ankush led the global finance function at Relevance Lab, driving cost optimization to improve profitability. At Zensar Technologies, he was instrumental in finance transformation, enabling efficient, standardized, and scalable processes that drove operational efficiencies.

Ankushs career also includes significant roles at Wipro, Genpact, and Infosys BPO, where he excelled in financial planning, deal structuring, and solution design. As a chartered accountant and commerce graduate, Ankushs strong academic background underscores his dedication to excellence in the finance domain.

Ankushs appointment at Datamatics focuses on strengthening finance operations. Leveraging Ankushs extensive expertise and experience as a proven finance leader in the IT industry, Datamatics aims to streamline its finance function, while improving financial reporting and financial performance visibility.

Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman & CEO, Datamatics, said, "We are happy to welcome Ankush Akar to Datamatics as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Ankush's vast expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving strategic financial initiatives, enhancing operational efficiencies, and supporting Datamatics growth journey as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients.

Ankush Akar, CFO, Datamatics said, "I am excited to join Datamatics, a company known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams to drive strategic growth, efficiencies, and contribute to the organization's success in the digital era."

More From This Section

DGSL provides solutions for data driven businesses to enhance their productivity and customer experience. The company's services can be bifurcated into three segmentsdigital operations, digital experience and digital technology. The company has also developed products in robotics process automation, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and automated fare collection.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 13.99% to Rs 42.36 crore on a 7.95% rise in revenue to Rs 406.75 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.10% to currently trade at Rs 519.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News