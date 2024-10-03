Adani Green arm inks pact to supply green power to C&I customer

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Three, has entered into power consumption agreement for supply of green power to a commercial and industrial (C&I) customer.

The green power will be sourced from a new 61.4 MW (megawatt) renewable energy plant located at Khavda in Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 94.74% to Rs 629 crore on 22.43% rise in total income to Rs 3,122 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip tumbled 4.89% to currently trade at Rs 1,792.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

