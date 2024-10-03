Adani Green arm inks pact to supply green power to C&I customer

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Three, has entered into power consumption agreement for supply of green power to a commercial and industrial (C&I) customer.

The green power will be sourced from a new 61.4 MW (megawatt) renewable energy plant located at Khavda in Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

