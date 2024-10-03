Barometers end with deep cuts; VIX climbs 9.86%

The domestic equity indices ended with major losses on Thursday amid mixed cues from global markets and fears of full fledged war between Iran and Israel. The fall was also triggered by SEBI's new F&O rules. The Nifty settled around the 25,250 mark. All the sectoral indices on NSE ended in the red with realty, auto and oil & gas shares declining the most. As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1,769.19 points or 2.10% to 82,497.10. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 546.80 points or 2.12% to 25,250.10. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slumped 2.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 1.84%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,118 shares rose and 2,868 shares fell. A total of 90 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, zoomed 9.86% to 13.17.

SEBI's new F&O rules :

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) introduced a six-step plan to curtail retail participation in speculative index derivatives. This could result in a significant decline in trading volumes. New regulations require traders to maintain higher margins, potentially hindering their ability to take on larger leveraged positions.

More From This Section

Moreover, the reduction of weekly options expiries to one per exchange could lead to decreased revenues for exchanges and brokers. This change means that each exchange will only offer weekly contracts for one benchmark index instead of the current two to four. These measures are designed to reduce excessive speculation in the futures and options (F&O) segment, where retail investors often find themselves on the losing end of trades.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty tumbled 4.61% to 1,046.30. The index tumbled 5.36% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (down 6.13%), Godrej Properties (down 5.79%), DLF (down 5.41%), Brigade Enterprises (down 4.27%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.22%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.04%), Sobha (down 2.37%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 2.31%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.24%) and Raymond (down 1.75%) slipped.

New Listing :

Shares of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration settled at Rs 473.35 on the BSE, representing a premium of 115.16% as compared with the issue price of Rs 480.

The scrip was listed at Rs 470, exhibiting a premium of 113.64% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 513.40 and a low of 450. On the BSE, over 26.49 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Maruti Suzuki India slipped 3.48%. The company has recorded total sales increased 1.87% to 1,84,727 units in September 2024 as against 1,81,343 units sold in September 2023.

Hero MotoCorp fell 1.52%.The two-wheeler majors total motorcycle and scooter sales jumped 18.74% to 637,050 units in September 2024 as compared with sales of 536,499 units recorded in September 2023.

Marico rose 0.52%. The company informed that its domestic business posted mid-single digit volume growth, exhibiting improvement on a sequential basis.

Dabur India dropped 5.61% after the company expects to post a mid-single-digit decline in consolidated revenue for the September quarter (Q2 FY25), primarily attributed to heavy rains and floods affecting various regions of the country.

ITD Cementation India hit an upper circuit of 20% after the firm secured a new contract worth Rs 1,937 for constructing a multi-storied commercial building in Uttar Pradesh.

NMDC slipped 2.11%. The state-owned miner's iron ore production increased by 1.33% to 3.04 million tonnes (MT) in September 2024 as against 3 MT produced in September 2023.

NBCC (India) tumbled 5.16%. The company informed that it has received orders from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Ministry of Textiles, aggregating to Rs 47.04 crore.

REC slipped 3.40%. The companys said that it has disbursed loans amounting to Rs 47,303 crore in Q2 FY24-25, which is higher by 13.71% as compared with Rs 41,598 crore disbursed in Q2 FY23-24.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) shed 0.19%, The company announced that its domestic deposits increased 10.98% to Rs 14,17,433 crore as on September 2024 compared with Rs 12,77,183 crore posted in September 2023.

JSW Energy fell 1.91%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy received a letter of Intent (LoI) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW /12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) declined 2.74%. The company said that it has handled a total cargo volume of 37.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) in September 2024, which is higher by 14% on YoY basis.

Aurobindo Pharma added 1.38% after the company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Cephalexin Tablets USP, 250 mg.

Global Markets:

European markets mostly declined while Asian stock ended mixed on Thursday, mirroring a cautious sentiment across global markets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Markets in China and South Korea remained closed for a holiday. Taiwan markets were shut for a second day as Typhoon Krathon brings torrential rain on the island.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have spiked following Iran's missile attack on Israel on October 1. Israel's subsequent ground incursions into Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia group, have exacerbated concerns about potential oil supply disruptions and increased uncertainty in global financial markets.

In the United States, stock markets closed with modest gains on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose slightly by 0.08%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 0.01% and 0.09%, respectively. Investor caution persisted, however, due to Middle East tensions and the anticipation of additional US labor data.

Key US tech stocks witnessed mixed performance. Nvidia gained 1.6%, while Tesla experienced a 3.5% decline. Humana Inc. and Nike faced significant losses, with drops of 11.8% and nearly 7%, respectively.

The ADP National Employment Report indicated that US private payrolls grew more than expected in September, adding 143,000 jobs. This surpassed economists' forecasts and highlighted the strength of the US labor market despite broader economic uncertainties.

The US job market's resilience was further underscored by the unexpected increase in job openings in August. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed a rebound of 329,000 job openings, exceeding analysts' expectations. While hiring declined slightly, layoffs decreased.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News