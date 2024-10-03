Vipul Organics hits record high after receiving consent to establish for Ambernath facility

Vipul Organics said that it has received the consent to establish for its newly constructed factory at Ambernath, Maharashtra from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.After obtaining the consent, the facility will increase the manufacturing capacity for pigments preparations by 3 times.
The company produces its own pigment intermediates from which it produces a range of Pigment powders and Pigment Dispersions. It distributes its Pigment Powders under the brand SunTone and Pigment Dispersions under SunPrint, SunCoat, SunAqua, SunSeed, SunCos and SunTint.
The companys Ambernath facility was set up in 1998 and currently produces Naphthols, Pigment Powders, Pigment Dispersions, Reactive Dyes, Acid Dyes and Direct Dyes.
Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. The company provides total colouring solutions to paint, printing ink, plastics and masterbatches, textiles, rubber & latex, agriculture, leather, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, food beverages and confectionaries industries.
The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 0.52 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 5.3% YoY to Rs 38.06 crore in Q1 FY25.
The counter rose 0.71% to end at Rs 313.95 on the BSE. It also hit an all-time high at Rs 327 in intraday today.
