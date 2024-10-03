Vipul Organics hits record high after receiving consent to establish for Ambernath facility

Vipul Organics said that it has received the consent to establish for its newly constructed factory at Ambernath, Maharashtra from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

After obtaining the consent, the facility will increase the manufacturing capacity for pigments preparations by 3 times.

The company produces its own pigment intermediates from which it produces a range of Pigment powders and Pigment Dispersions. It distributes its Pigment Powders under the brand SunTone and Pigment Dispersions under SunPrint, SunCoat, SunAqua, SunSeed, SunCos and SunTint.

The companys Ambernath facility was set up in 1998 and currently produces Naphthols, Pigment Powders, Pigment Dispersions, Reactive Dyes, Acid Dyes and Direct Dyes.