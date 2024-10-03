Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auro Pharma gets USFDA nod for urinary tract infections drug.

Auro Pharma gets USFDA nod for urinary tract infections drug.

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurobindo Pharma announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Cephalexin Tablets USP, 250 mg.

The approved drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Keflet Tablets, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Eli Lilly and company. The product will be launched in Q3FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aurobindo Pharma was granted Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation for Cephalexin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg, and is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity.

Cephalexin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg are indicated for the treatment of infections caused by susceptible strains of the designated microorganisms.

The drug maker now has a total of 523 ANDA approvals (506 Final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

More From This Section

Jubilant Ingrevia hits 52-week high after arm inks pact with Agrochemical company

India's external debt hits US$682.3 billion by end June 2024

RITES inks MOU with DMRC for exploring Metro works

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Auto stocks slide

The pharma major reported 79.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 908.75 crore on a 17.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,580.15 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose 0.83% to Rs 1,450.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Marico gains 4%; hits new high in weak market on stable volume growth in Q2

West Indies award 9 cricketers with historic multi-year contracts

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 1,700pts to 82,500, Nifty down 550pts at 25,250

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Nifty Auto skids 3% as Sept passenger vehicle sales slow, CV sales fall

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story