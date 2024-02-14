Adani Green Energy operationalizes 551 MW solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has operationalized 551 MW solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat, by supplying power to the national grid.

AGEL achieved this milestone within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda RE park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and creating a self-sustaining social ecosystem. AGEL also transformed the challenging and barren terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce.

AGEL plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at this RE park. The planned capacity is expected to be operationalized in the next five years. When completed, the Khavda RE park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.

