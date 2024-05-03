Adani Green Q4 PAT plummets 70% YoY to Rs 150 cr

The power generation company's consolidated net profit tumbled 70.47% to Rs 150 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 508 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,527 crore in Q4 FY24, down 2.32% from Rs 2,587 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before exceptional items and tax dropped 53.78% year on year to Rs 427 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 80 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from power supply was at Rs 1,941 crore in Q4 FY24, down 8.4% as against Rs 2,119 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA of power supply in the March quarter of FY24 was at Rs 1,811 crore, registering a de-growth of 8% YoY. EBITDA margin of power supply was at 91.3% in Q4 FY24 from 91.4% recorded in Q4 FY23. Cash profit was at Rs 1,042 crore in Q4 FY24, down 24% from Rs 1,365 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

AGEL's operational capacity grew by 35% YoY to 10,934 MW, with greenfield addition of 2,848 MW of renewable capacity, including 2,418 MW solar and 430 MW wind projects. With this. AGEL became the first company in India to cross the 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity.

AGELs 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually

The sale of energy grew by 18% YoY to 5,457 million units in Q4 FY24 as compared to 4,642 million units posted in Q4 FY23.

The solar portfolio capacity utilization factor (CUF) has declined to 25.4% in Q4 FY24 as against 26.8% in Q4 FY23. Wind portfolio CUF improved to 21.6% in Q4 FY24 from 20.4% in Q4 FY23. Solar-wind hybrid increased to 38% in Q4 FY24 as compared with 36.9% in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 12.94% to Rs 1,100 on 18.57% increase in revenue to Rs 9,220 crore in FY24 over FY23.

During FY24, revenue from power supply was at Rs 7,735 crore (up 33% YoY) and EBITDA from power supply came in at Rs 7,222 crore (up 30% YoY). Cash profit grew by 25% YoY to Rs 3,986 crore in FY24.

The robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit is primarily driven by capacity addition of 2,848 MW over the last year, consistent capacity utilization factor (CUF) for solar portfolio and improved CUF for wind and solar-wind hybrid portfolio.

The run-rate EBITDA stood at a strong Rs 10,462 crore with net debt to run-rate EBITDA at 4.0x as of March 2024 as compared to 5.4x last year.

The sale of energy increased by 47% YoY to 21,806 million units in FY24 primarily backed by strong capacity addition, consistent solar CUF and improved wind and hybrid CUF.

Amit Singh, chief executive officer of Adani Green Energy, said, I am immensely proud of the team for successfully deployed the first 2 GW of the 30 GW of renewable capacity under construction at Khavda in just 12 months of breaking ground. Our highest capacity addition of 2.8 GW in FY24 demonstrates our strong execution capabilities, and we are confident of continuing the momentum. Aligned with the countrys need for accelerated integration of renewables into the grid, we are now focused on delivering energy storage in addition to solar, wind, and hybrid projects.

Our goal is to commission at least 5 GW of hydro pumped storage projects by 2030. We remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver affordable clean energy at an unprecedented scale and velocity and have set a higher target of 50 GW by 2030, which will contribute towards Indias nonfossil fuel capacity target of 500 GW.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

Shares of Adani Green Energy rose 0.82% to Rs 1,801.85 on the BSE.

