Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 43.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.07% to Rs 98.27 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 43.30% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.07% to Rs 98.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.28% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 393.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

98.27124.51393.50423.6115.8813.0717.3314.3019.9213.9269.1757.9213.6911.3943.5748.379.6116.9530.3545.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News