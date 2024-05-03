Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 43.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.07% to Rs 98.27 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 43.30% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.07% to Rs 98.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.28% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 393.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
