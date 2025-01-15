Adani Green rises on plant commissioning, reports strong 9M FY25 update

Adani Green Energy rose 2.82% to Rs 1036 after commissioning a 57.2 MW wind power plant in Gujarat, boosting its renewable energy capacity to 11.7 GW.

Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy ("AGEL") has commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power component of its wind-solar hybrid project at Khavda, Gujarat. This addition brings AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity to 11,666.1 MW, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Separately, AGEL today announced its operational and financial performance for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 (9M FY25).

AGEL's operational capacity surged by 37% year-on-year to 11,609 MW, driven by the addition of 2,693 MW of solar and 438 MW of wind power plants. Sale of energy increased by 23% year-on-year to 20,108 million units, underpinned by strong capacity additions. AGEL has demonstrated consistent growth in electricity generation, achieving a CAGR of 49% over the past four years with an increasing share of merchant power.

AGEL's portfolio demonstrates high plant availability and strong Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF), with solar, wind, and hybrid portfolios achieving 99.4%, 95.0%, and 99.7% plant availability, respectively. This translates to CUFs of 23.5% for solar, 29.2% for wind, and an impressive 39.8% for the hybrid portfolio. CUF measures how effectively a power plant (like a solar or wind farm) is actually producing electricity compared to its maximum potential output.

Further, AGEL signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to supply 5 GW of solar power over a 25-year period.

Adani Green Energy is a global leader in renewable energy, developing and operating solar, wind, hybrid, and hydro power plants across India. With the largest operating renewable portfolio in India at 11.7 GW, AGEL is committed to achieving 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.81% to Rs 276 crore despite a 37.55% increase in net sales to Rs 3,033 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

