Volumes spurt at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79643 shares

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 January 2025.

Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79643 shares. The stock rose 5.48% to Rs.155.05. Volumes stood at 50690 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 27541 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8160 shares. The stock increased 4.13% to Rs.4,023.45. Volumes stood at 20231 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 20614 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7319 shares. The stock gained 8.33% to Rs.499.00. Volumes stood at 4208 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79974 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.271.40. Volumes stood at 45818 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd clocked volume of 96560 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36952 shares. The stock gained 6.08% to Rs.658.60. Volumes stood at 9885 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

