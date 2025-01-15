Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

The domestic equity indices traded with moderate gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,200 level. Realty shares extended gains for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 310.92 points or 0.40% to 76,798.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 60.15 points or 0.26% to 23,236.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,182 shares rose and 1,362 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Aeroflex Industries (down 0.67%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure (up 2.66%), Ceat (down 0.26%), HDFC Life Insurance (down 1.58%), L&T Technology Services (up 1.35%), Bank Of Maharashtra (down 4.06%), Maharashtra Scooters (up 1.17%), Nelco (down 0.97%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.33%), Oriental Hotels (up 3.20%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 5.18%), Reliance Industrial Infrastructure (up 1.26%), Transrail Lighting (down 0.54%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.98% to 917.10. The index rose 0.68% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Raymond (up 7.33%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.85%), Sobha (up 1.44%), Godrej Properties (up 1.41%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.36%), DLF (up 0.67%) added.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers (down 1.46%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.06%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.3%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Welspun Corp jumped 4.26% after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Aramco to establish a state-of-the-art longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) line pipe manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Premier Energies added 1.30% after the company announced that its subsidiaries have received and accepted multiple orders aggregating to Rs 1,460 crore from two large independent power producers (IPP) and others.

Sula Vineyards gained 1.15%. The companys net revenue fell marginally 0.7% to Rs 217.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with 219 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from own brands rose 1% YoY to Rs 194.7 crore, while revenue from wine from tourism jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 16.4 crore during the period under review.

