Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of up to 8.04 cr equity shares

Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of up to 8.04 cr equity shares

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 15 January 2025

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail at its meeting held on 15 January 2025 has approved issuance of equity shares of the Company on a preferential issue basis as under:

i. Up to 4,08,72,580 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each at issue price of Rs 317.45/- each including the Premium of Rs 307.45/- each, aggregating to an amount up to Rs 1297,50,00,521 under Promoter/ Promoter Group category and

ii. Up to 3,96,97,838 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each at issue price of Rs 272.37/- each including the Premium of Rs 262.37/- each, aggregating to an amount up to Rs 1081,25,00,137 to Qualified Institutional Buyers under Non-Promoter Category.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Optiemus Infracom inks pact with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

Energy stocks rise

Power shares rise

Utilties stocks edge higher

Welspun Corp edge higher on inking MoU with Saudi Aramco

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story