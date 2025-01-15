Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of up to 8.04 cr equity shares

At meeting held on 15 January 2025

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail at its meeting held on 15 January 2025 has approved issuance of equity shares of the Company on a preferential issue basis as under:

i. Up to 4,08,72,580 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each at issue price of Rs 317.45/- each including the Premium of Rs 307.45/- each, aggregating to an amount up to Rs 1297,50,00,521 under Promoter/ Promoter Group category and

ii. Up to 3,96,97,838 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each at issue price of Rs 272.37/- each including the Premium of Rs 262.37/- each, aggregating to an amount up to Rs 1081,25,00,137 to Qualified Institutional Buyers under Non-Promoter Category.

