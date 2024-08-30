Adani Ports to acquire majority stake in Astro Offshore Group

For cash consideration of USD 185 million Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80% stake in Astro Offshore Group (Astro), in an all-cash deal for USD 185 million, implying an EV of USD 235 million and EV / FY25E EBITDA at 4.4x. The transaction is expected to be value accretive from the first year itself. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Incorporated in 2009, Astro is a leading global OSV operator in the Middle East, India, Far East Asia and Africa. Astro owns a fleet of 26 OSVs comprising of Anchor Handling Tugs (AHTs), flat top barges, Multipurpose Support Vessels (MPSVs) and workboats and provides vessel management and complementary services. During the year ending 30 April 2024, Astro posted USD 95 million revenue and USD 41 million EBITDA. As of 30 April 2024, Astro was net cash positive.

Astro has an impressive roster of Tier-1 customers including NMDC, McDermott, COOEC, Larsen & Toubro and Saipem. Astro is a key player in the offshore construction & fabrication and offshore transportation markets. Astro's pre-qualified status with major global EPC contractors and the ability to deliver a variety of ocean-going vessels has enabled it to build a roster of Tier-1 customers in the oil & gas industry. Astro's deep experience in supporting the construction and maintenance of offshore platforms, oil & gas fields and subsea facilities allows it to deliver cutting-edge services to clients in the offshore exploration & drilling markets. Astro's vessels also support multiple operations for leading international dredging companies, including large offshore construction and land reclamation projects. Astro leverages an efficient mix of medium to long-term contracts with customers, which allows it to maintain high fleet utilization and benefit from increasing charter rates, driven by limited supply of OSV fleet globally.

Astro's acquisition is part of our roadmap to becoming one of the world's largest marine operators. Astro will add 26 OSVs to our current fleet of 142 tugs and dredgers, taking the total count to 168. The acquisition will also give us access to an impressive roster of Tier-1 customers while further consolidating our footprint across the Arabian Gulf, the Indian subcontinent and Far East Asia. We look forward to working closely with Astro's leadership team and scaling up the current platform, said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News