Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Adcon Capital Services declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.400.4757.5082.980.230.390.230.390.170.29

