Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd rose 9.99% today to trade at Rs 232.85. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.95% to quote at 52748.16. The index is down 0.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd increased 1.21% and Blue Star Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 39.12 % over last one year compared to the 25.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has added 0.69% over last one month compared to 0.21% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 265.75 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 184.4 on 23 May 2023.

