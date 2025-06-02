Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

To strengthen its presence in European corn market

Advanta Seeds announced the strategic acquisition of key corn assets from K-Adriatica. The deal includes temperate corn breeding germplasm, a pipeline of corn hybrids, and a diverse corn product portfolio.

This move significantly strengthens Advanta Seeds' presence in the European corn market, helping the company increase its offering to European farmers and expand the crop portfolio. The acquired germplasm is specifically adapted to European growing conditions, making it a valuable addition to Advanta Seeds' offering for Europe.

K-Adriatica, an Italian company with over 50 years of experience in the European market prides itself on high quality and innovative agricultural products.