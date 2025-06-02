Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI receives further tranche of Rs 25 cr from C-DOT

ITI receives further tranche of Rs 25 cr from C-DOT

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ITI announced that in pursuance to the revised order of the AMRCD, the company has received further tranche of Rs. 25 crore from C-DOT, as part of executed sale agreement between ITI and C-DOT.

The balance remaining part of the consideration is expected to be received after completion of remaining statutory formalities by the company in this regard.

The AMRCD order stipulates that ITI transfer its 22.258 acres of land situated at Electronic City, Bangalore to C-DOT through a sale deed for a consideration of Rs. 200 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

INR settles higher, Powell speech in focus

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 390 cr

True Green Bio Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story