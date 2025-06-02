ITI receives further tranche of Rs 25 cr from C-DOT

ITI announced that in pursuance to the revised order of the AMRCD, the company has received further tranche of Rs. 25 crore from C-DOT, as part of executed sale agreement between ITI and C-DOT.

The balance remaining part of the consideration is expected to be received after completion of remaining statutory formalities by the company in this regard.

The AMRCD order stipulates that ITI transfer its 22.258 acres of land situated at Electronic City, Bangalore to C-DOT through a sale deed for a consideration of Rs. 200 crore.

