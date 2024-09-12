Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affle India secures another patent in the US

Affle India secures another patent in the US

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Affle India has been granted another patent in the US. This enhances the overall granted IP portfolio of the Company.

The patent subject area is Computer implemented method for partner pixelling for user identification.

This patent is aimed at optimizing user identification for digital advertising. The system allows for assigning a unique identifier to each user which is then used by Demand Side Platforms and publishers for precision advertising enabling high-quality consumer engagements. The system reduces redundant pixel firing, improves page load times and enhances webpage security while ensuring more efficient delivery of advertisements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company commented, "This is our 11th patent grant out of our total IP portfolio of 36 Patents and is one of the multiple patents filed by Affle in the areas of mobile advertising. This grant fortifies our previously granted IPs that directly or indirectly enhance the quality of conversions-driven marketing for advertisers."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

Tighter security planned for US election certification after Capitol attack

Allocated over 1000 million rupees in grants to various NSFs: PSB

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 450 pts, Nifty above 25k; Broader markets, all sectors climb

EPL club Manchester United's losses rise despite a year of record revenues

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story