Affle India secures another patent in the US

The patent subject area is Computer implemented method for partner pixelling for user identification.
This patent is aimed at optimizing user identification for digital advertising. The system allows for assigning a unique identifier to each user which is then used by Demand Side Platforms and publishers for precision advertising enabling high-quality consumer engagements. The system reduces redundant pixel firing, improves page load times and enhances webpage security while ensuring more efficient delivery of advertisements.
The company commented, "This is our 11th patent grant out of our total IP portfolio of 36 Patents and is one of the multiple patents filed by Affle in the areas of mobile advertising. This grant fortifies our previously granted IPs that directly or indirectly enhance the quality of conversions-driven marketing for advertisers."
