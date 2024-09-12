Resco Global Wind Services completes fund raise of Rs 350 cr

Resco Global Wind Services, an EPC Projects subsidiary of Inox Wind, announced today that it has completed Rs 350 crore equity raise from marquee investors and issued securities in lieu of the funds raised. Key investors who participated in this equity raise included:

Name of the Investors:

Valrado Venture Partners Fund II Anchorage Capital Scheme I - (A Scheme of Anchorage Fund) JM Financials Products Founders Collective Fund One Up Financial Consultants Authum Investments & Infrastructure Capri Global Holdings

