Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Resco Global Wind Services completes fund raise of Rs 350 cr

Resco Global Wind Services completes fund raise of Rs 350 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Resco Global Wind Services, an EPC Projects subsidiary of Inox Wind, announced today that it has completed Rs 350 crore equity raise from marquee investors and issued securities in lieu of the funds raised. Key investors who participated in this equity raise included:

Name of the Investors:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Valrado Venture Partners Fund II Anchorage Capital Scheme I - (A Scheme of Anchorage Fund) JM Financials Products Founders Collective Fund One Up Financial Consultants Authum Investments & Infrastructure Capri Global Holdings

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty climb at pre-open; Tata Steel, BPCL, Vedanta in focus

Canada to donate 'up to 200,000' doses of mpox vaccine: Govt official

Sudan accuses UAE of arming rival paramilitary, UAE refutes allegations

Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

One Bavarian Nordic smallpox shot 58% effective against Mpox, shows study

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story