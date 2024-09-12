JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 23.16 lakh tonnes for Aug'24

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August'24 at 23.16 Lakh tonnes.

The Company commissioned all major facilities to expand its capacity from 3.5 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA at BPSL. Production ramp-up is expected gradually by Q3 FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Monthly Crude Steel production was higher by 2% YoY in the Indian Operations with a capacity utilisation of 91%. US operations remained flattish. Consolidated crude steel production grew by 1% YoY.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Aug24 Aug23 YoY Indian Operations 22.49 22.15 2% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.67 0.71 Consolidated Production 23.16 22.86 1%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News