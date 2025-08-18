Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2025.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2025.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd tumbled 10.09% to Rs 844.95 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1625 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd crashed 10.05% to Rs 859.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month. Prostarm Info Systems Ltd lost 9.33% to Rs 186.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd slipped 8.04% to Rs 325.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month.