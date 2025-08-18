Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 73.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 August 2025.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 73.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.18% to Rs.850.00. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd saw volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93940 shares. The stock increased 8.15% to Rs.2,814.40. Volumes stood at 3.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd clocked volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59831 shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.3,622.00. Volumes stood at 72422 shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 124.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.01% to Rs.86.85. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd witnessed volume of 25.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.56% to Rs.264.95. Volumes stood at 8.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; FMCG shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

Travel Food Services partners with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global

Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story