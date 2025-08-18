Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 73.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 August 2025.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 73.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.18% to Rs.850.00. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd saw volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93940 shares. The stock increased 8.15% to Rs.2,814.40. Volumes stood at 3.5 lakh shares in the last session. Escorts Kubota Ltd clocked volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59831 shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.3,622.00. Volumes stood at 72422 shares in the last session. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 124.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.01% to Rs.86.85. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.