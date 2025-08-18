NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices, launched a new broad market index, Nifty India FPI 150.

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index aims to track the performance of top 150 stocks from the Nifty 500 that ensure accessibility and investibility for foreign investors. The top 150 stocks are selected based on six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalization, covering the most liquid and high free-float stocks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on its foreign investible free-float market capitalization.

The base date for the index is 3 October 2022, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December.