NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index aims to track the performance of top 150 stocks from the Nifty 500 that ensure accessibility and investibility for foreign investors. The top 150 stocks are selected based on six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalization, covering the most liquid and high free-float stocks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on its foreign investible free-float market capitalization.
The base date for the index is 3 October 2022, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December.
The index's performance highlights indicate a -2.77% total return in the past year, as of 31 July 2025, and a 17.26% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception (3 October 2022).
Key constituents of the index include Reliance Industries (up 7.72%), HDFC Bank (up 4.71%), Infosys (up 4.46%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.28%) and ICICI Bank (up 3.22%)
The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app