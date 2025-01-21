Alivus Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avantel Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2025.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd surged 6.82% to Rs 1178.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5071 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd spiked 6.10% to Rs 143.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd soared 5.43% to Rs 517.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12899 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd advanced 4.99% to Rs 366.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd gained 4.22% to Rs 157. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

