Agro Phos India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.48% to Rs 22.81 crore

Net profit of Agro Phos India reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.48% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.8111.2118.19-125.693.25-14.532.77-14.942.47-14.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News