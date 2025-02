REC consolidated net profit rises 23.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 14271.92 crore

Net profit of REC rose 23.21% to Rs 4076.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3308.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 14271.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12051.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14271.9212051.7798.1698.015187.284177.695180.974171.694076.353308.42

