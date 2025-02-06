Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.60% to Rs 1867.96 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 0.22% to Rs 89.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 1867.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1937.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1867.961937.808.017.98151.03151.12120.71121.0489.9090.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News