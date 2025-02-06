Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.60% to Rs 1867.96 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni declined 0.22% to Rs 89.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 1867.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1937.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1867.961937.80 -4 OPM %8.017.98 -PBDT151.03151.12 0 PBT120.71121.04 0 NP89.9090.10 0
