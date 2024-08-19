Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Agro Phos India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 53.91% to Rs 23.92 crore

Net loss of Agro Phos India reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 53.91% to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.9251.90 -54 OPM %-7.4811.89 -PBDT0.555.61 -90 PBT0.065.20 -99 NP-0.193.97 PL

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

