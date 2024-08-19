Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Belrise Industries standalone net profit rises 9.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 1424.73 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 9.70% to Rs 65.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1424.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1302.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1424.731302.35 9 OPM %15.1215.42 -PBDT166.22144.95 15 PBT83.4366.23 26 NP65.8360.01 10

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

