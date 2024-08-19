Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lendingkart Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.87 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 19 2024
Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 272.93 crore

Net loss of Lendingkart Finance reported to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 272.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 230.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales272.93230.18 19 OPM %12.6231.62 -PBDT-30.5735.80 PL PBT-33.1834.27 PL NP-24.8725.63 PL

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

