Ahluwalia Contracts bags contract worth Rs 1,095 crore from DLF City Centre

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) said that it has secured a construction order from DLF City Centre worth Rs 1,094.67 crore.

The project involves construction of civil & composite steel structural works including rough finishing works for Block 5, 6 and 7 at Downtown, Phase-2, Sector-25A Gurugram.

The work at the commercial complex has to completed within a period of 21 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 38.5% to Rs 30.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 49.71 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.4% YoY to Rs 919.35 crore in Q1 FY25.