Ashoka Metcast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd, GTL Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2024. Ashoka Metcast Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 26.78 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53163 shares in the past one month.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 3.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33077 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd spiked 16.90% to Rs 706.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15363 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd spurt 15.64% to Rs 15.08. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd exploded 12.94% to Rs 52.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38950 shares in the past one month.

