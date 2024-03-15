Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 364-cr order from Assam Govt

The civil construction company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 364 crore from Government of Assam (chief engineer, PWD building) to build open stadium.

The scope of the work comprises construction of open stadium at Amingaon sports complex, Kamrup, Assam.

The project is to be completed within a period of 24 months.

The order inflow during the current FY 2023-24 stood at Rs 6,536.81 crore till date, said the company.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 57% to Rs 70.66 crore on 38.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,026.48 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.66% to Rs 1,025.50 on the BSE.

