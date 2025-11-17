Ahluwalia Contracts spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 105% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) spurted 10.88% to Rs 978.30 after reporting a strong Q4 performance.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net sales rose 16.4% YoY to Rs 1,177.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Reported profit after tax soared 104.8% YoY to Rs 78.6 crore, compared with Rs 38.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, too, the company saw healthy growth, with net sales up 17.2% QoQ and PAT rising 53.4%.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 101.7% YoY and 52.23% QoQ to Rs 105.9 crore. Current tax expense increased to Rs 28.3 crore from Rs 17 crore last year.

Total expenditure increased 11.8% YoY to Rs 1,049.2 crore. Depreciation was up 34.6% YoY to Rs 22.3 crore, while interest cost fell 7.1% YoY to Rs 14.9 crore in Q2 FY26.