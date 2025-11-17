Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahluwalia Contracts spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 105% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 105% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) spurted 10.88% to Rs 978.30 after reporting a strong Q4 performance.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net sales rose 16.4% YoY to Rs 1,177.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Reported profit after tax soared 104.8% YoY to Rs 78.6 crore, compared with Rs 38.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, too, the company saw healthy growth, with net sales up 17.2% QoQ and PAT rising 53.4%.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 101.7% YoY and 52.23% QoQ to Rs 105.9 crore. Current tax expense increased to Rs 28.3 crore from Rs 17 crore last year.

Total expenditure increased 11.8% YoY to Rs 1,049.2 crore. Depreciation was up 34.6% YoY to Rs 22.3 crore, while interest cost fell 7.1% YoY to Rs 14.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 247.74 crore in H1 FY26, higher than a cash flow of Rs 86.05 crore in H1 FY25.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is an integrated construction company, offering turnkey engineering, design and construction services to both public and private sector clients. The firm has executed a wide range of projects, including residential and commercial complexes, hotels, hospitals, institutional buildings, corporate offices, IT parks, industrial facilities, automated parking structures, townships, metro stations and depots, railway station redevelopment, urban infrastructure and data centres.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) slips as JLR cuts EBIT margin guidance

Pace Digitek drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 55 cr

Silky Overseas standalone net profit declines 42.49% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story