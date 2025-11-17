Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the mid-afternoon trade, supported by healthy second-quarter corporate earnings. However, investors remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding progress on a potential U.S.-India trade deal.

The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 320.40 points or 0.38% to 84,883.18. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.95 points or 0.33% to 25,996. The Nifty Bank index hit a record high of 59,000.50 in mid-afternoon trade.

The broader market outperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.58%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,068 shares rose and 2,182 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.54% to 946.20. The index fell 0.08% in the previous trading session.

Anant Raj (up 2.83%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%), Lodha Developers (up 0.83%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.71%), DLF (up 0.42%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.05%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.02%) advanced.

On the other hand, Godrej Properties (down 0.18%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.09%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.20% to 6.540 as compared with previous close 6.527.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6300 compared with its close of 88.6600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.47% to Rs 1,22,954.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 99.30.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.53% to 4.129.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 39 cents or 0.61% to $64 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NBCC (India) rose 1.27% after it has been awarded a Rs 498.3 crore project management consultancy (PMC) contract by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

Trishakti Industries rallied 3.45% after the company secured a work order worth Rs 3.6 crore from Afcons Infrastructure for deployment of advanced machinery and skilled manpower at a flagship project site.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

