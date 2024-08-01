AIA Engineering to acquire 26% stake in Torrent Urja 16

The company has also signed and executed Power Transfer Agreement (PTA) with Torrent Urja 16 for supplying contracted hybrid (solar & wind) energy to the company as a captive user.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
The company has also signed and executed Power Transfer Agreement (PTA) with Torrent Urja 16 for supplying contracted hybrid (solar & wind) energy to the company as a captive user.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 8:15 PM IST