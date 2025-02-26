AIIL acquires 42.33% stake in Prataap Snacks

Authum Investment & Infrastructure has acquired d 1,02,48,709 equity shares of Prataap Snacks (PSL) (i.e., 127 equity shares of PSL acquired by way of open offer and 1,02,48,582 equity shares of PSL acquired under the share purchase agreement), representing 42.33% of the voting share capital of PSL. Pursuant to the above allotment, PSL shall become an associate company of the Company.

