Zydus to launch quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine 'VaxiFlu-4'

To prevent flu outbreaks

Zydus Lifesciences is ready to launch the season's first India's Flu protection as per WHO recommended composition of quadrivalent influenza virus vaccines for use in the 2025 southern hemisphere. The company's Quadrivalent Inactivated Influenza vaccine VaxiFlu-4 will offer protection against A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus, A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)-like virus, B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus, B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus1 . A quadrivalent vaccine, by covering strains of both influenza A and influenza B, provides a broader protection and significantly reduces the risk of vaccine mismatch. The vaccine has been cleared by the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL).

VaxiFlu-4 is being marketed by Zydus Vaxxicare-a division of the group focussing on preventives. The Quadrivalent Inactivated Influenza vaccine has been developed at the Vaccine Technology Centre (VTC) in Ahmedabad which has proven capabilities in researching, developing, and manufacturing of safe and efficacious vaccines.

Speaking on the development Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences said, Preventives are the key to public health in both the developing and the developed world and vaccines have the potential to improve the quality of life. In India, there is a pressing need for access to affordable, high-quality vaccines that can address healthcare challenges. With vaccines like VaxiFlu-4 we are serving the cause of public health through annual immunisation and preventing flu outbreaks.

