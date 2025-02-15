Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.87% to Rs 22.11 croreNet Loss of Aion-Tech Solutions reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.87% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.1126.28 -16 OPM %-0.500.23 -PBDT0.590 0 PBT-0.07-0.34 79 NP-0.43-0.92 53
