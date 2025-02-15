Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 274.11 crore

Net Loss of Best Agrolife reported to Rs 24.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 274.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 314.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales274.11314.50 -13 OPM %-2.125.92 -PBDT-22.00-0.04 -54900 PBT-32.86-6.39 -414 NP-24.16-6.61 -266

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

