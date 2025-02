Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 16.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 180.36% to Rs 120.75 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 16.98% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 180.36% to Rs 120.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.120.7543.0710.4011.566.814.082.512.231.861.59

