Airtel launches fraud detection solution

Bharti Airtel today unveiled a new cutting-edge solution that will detect and block malicious websites across all communication Over The-Top (OTT) apps and platforms including emails, browsers, OTTs like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, SMSes et.al in real time. This safe service will be seamlessly integrated with, and auto- enabled for, all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost. When a customer tries to access a website flagged as malicious by Airtel's advanced security system, the page load is blocked, and customers are redirected to a page explaining the reason for the block.

The threat of online fraud is growing everyday as a result of digital platforms becoming increasingly ubiquitous across the country and posing a serious risk to consumers. There is an alarming surge in such threats in the last few days. Fraudulent schemes have evolved far beyond mere OTP frauds and deceptive calls, with recent reports indicating that millions of individuals have fallen victim to malicious online scams. Recognizing the gravity of this situation, Airtel has implemented an AI powered, multi-tiered intelligence platform designed to safeguard customers from the full spectrum of scams and fraud. It intends to do so by introducing a state-of-the-art threat detection platform that will conduct domain filtering across all platforms and block the link across devices.

