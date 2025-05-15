Royal Orchid Hotels launches property in Dapoli

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) has recently opened Regenta Waterfront Resort-Dapoli, ROHL's Regenta branded debut property in the serene coastal town of Dapoli in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. The new resort further solidifies ROHL's foothold in Maharashtra bringing the overall portfolio to 15 hotels across brands in the region.

Perched on a hilltop, the 75-key Regenta Waterfront Resort-Dapoli is a scenic beachfront retreat that boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and offers direct access to the tranquil Dapoli shoreline. The property features tastefully decorated suites and rooms with scenic views and state-of-the-art amenities, multiple dining options offering global and local cuisines including an all day dining restaurant and a poolside bar. A refreshing infinity pool, a fully equipped fitness centre, and a signature spa are among the world-class recreational amenities that guests may enjoy. The resort caters to diverse needs offering a dedicated kids' play area for families and an expansive 4,000 sq. ft. ballroom and 800 sq. ft. banquet hall for corporate and private events making it an ideal choice for all discerning travellers. The close proximity of the property to popular tourist attractions such as Murud Beach, Karde Beach, Suvarndurg Fort and Harnai beach makes it an ideal choice to plan scenic day excursions.

