Lupin receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg. Rivaroxaban Tablets are bioequivalent to Xarelto Tablets, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, of Janssen Pharmaceuticals. This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Aurangabad facility in India.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

