Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 112.67% to Rs 12.59 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 75.56% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 112.67% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.595.927.4721.620.320.610.180.460.110.45

