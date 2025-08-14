Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Sarnimal Investment rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.060.1366.677.690.040.010.040.010.040.01

