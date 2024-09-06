Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel commences commercial production of Gwalior plant

Akzo Nobel commences commercial production of Gwalior plant

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Akzo Nobel India informed that it has commenced the commercial production of the powder coating products from its plant at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on 5 September 2024 with an installed production capacity of 5166 T per annum.

The firm stated that the capacity can be expanded on the basis future demand.

Further, this commercial production is aimed at supporting capacity expansion considering the service level need of the powder coating market demand of the company mainly in North and Eastern India. An amount of Rs 105 crore is the investment of the company towards the aforesaid, and the same has been funded through internal accruals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The scrip gained 3.46% to close at Rs 3,686.80 on Thursday, 5 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nuvama says 'Buy' Polycab India for 25% upside, raises target; Here's why

CFIUS warns against Nippon merger with US Steel, citing China steel glut

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty to start slow, mixed Asian cues, muted GIFT Nifty show

LIVE news: Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Army being roped in to plug Budameru breaches in Vijayawada: CM Naidu

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story