Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 59.84% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 59.84% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.491.22 -60 OPM %0-5.74 -PBDT0.02-0.58 LP PBT0.01-0.59 LP NP0.01-0.59 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

